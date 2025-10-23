New Lytham showroom opens at historic location

Owner Darren Worthington in the new Kutchenhaus Lytham showroom

A brand-new German kitchen showroom has officially opened its doors in Lytham, breathing fresh life into the historic site formerly occupied by the renowned Tavernors of Lytham variety store.

Owner Darren Worthington is dedicated to honouring the legacy of this much-loved local landmark while bringing a modern, innovative experience to the community.

Situated on the corner of Clifton Street and Bannister Street, the new Kutchenhaus Lytham offers the latest in German engineered kitchens, plus forward-thinking appliances from brands such as AEG, Bosch, NEFF, Siemens, Hotpoint and BORA.

Owner Darren Worthington is an expert in kitchens who has worked previously for Howdens for 18 years and is now starting his own business for the first time.

Darren is driven to deliver exceptional design and service which makes his new showroom stand out, especially as he is stepping into historic shoes.

The owner comments: “The whole project has been very exciting and, now that we are welcoming our first customers, there is a great new energy to this legendary space. With this showroom we can show just what is possible to achieve in a modern kitchen. Our options are true quality, which means reliability and flexibility in the solutions available from us, and people will find that we also pride ourselves on our customer service.

“Personally, occupying the previous location of the family-run business of Tavernors of Lytham means I have a legacy to honour, and I want to create somewhere that people are again proud to come to.”

Known for creating affordable German kitchens which are beautifully designed and skilfully engineered, Kutchenhaus delivers an exceptional experience for its customers and is rated ‘Excellent’ on Trustpilot.

The Lytham showroom features a total of nine different kitchen displays and includes a working kitchen environment where customers can try out appliances.

A mix of different styles and colours, both contemporary and more traditional, can be found and the showroom also includes a media wall, bathroom display, bedroom dresser space, laundry and utility area.

Darren continued: “The main thing is meeting new people, for me. It’s great to see how different people live and to design spaces which fit their lifestyle. I can listen to what they want and then combine that with research to understand their taste.

“When designing a kitchen, you genuinely become a part of the customer’s life, and for me there is nothing better than seeing how happy they are when I’ve designed a space they’re proud to show off.

“The choice of cabinets and size of units which Kutchenhaus can offer means there is a wide variety of different styles and colours. I feel the brand’s German engineering is second to none and it’s a sure-fire way for a customer to get a kitchen they’re in love with for years to come.”

For more information and to speak with the team, please call 01253 370280 or email [email protected].