A new craft ale bar is making a name for itself with its ‘indulgent bottomless brunch’ after opening its doors last month.

Lytham’s Northern Monkey has 5-star reviews on Google after opening in Dicconson Terrace last month, earning praise for its choice of craft ales, cocktails and food menu - but it’s the daily ‘bottomless brunch’ that has people talking...

Northern Monkey opened its new Lytham branch in May. Credit: Harry Fenton Photography | Harry Fenton Photography

The offer - described as ‘an indult bottomless drinking experience’ - costs £40 per person and is available seven-days-a-week, between 12pm and 5pm.

What do you get?

You can enjoy two hours unlimited drinking, choosing from a selected menu of cocktails, Prosecco (including Rose), wine, spirits, craft lager and cask ales.

Food-wise, it includes one item from the small plate menu and an item from the medium plate menu - You can view the full food menu here.

Favourites from the medium plates menu include the smashed burger (usually £16), salmon burger (£16), tandoori chicken naan wrap (£17) and swinging kebab (£19).

While dishes from the small plate menu include king prawn bowl (usually £7), loaded nachos (£8), halloumi fries and dip (£5.50) and loaded fries (topped with pulled pork, Mexican chicken, cheesy bacon or ‘everything’).

While others have praised the bar’s choice of beers, including a range of ales made by its very own brewery (including high praise for ‘Frank the Tank’ - a session NEIPA, 4.2%)

One visitor said: “Cracking craft beer bar...loads of choice... decently priced...great place to enjoy good beer...not had the food, but it looks great and cooked to order...one of the best bars in Lytham... highly recommended.”