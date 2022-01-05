New look online for 100-year-old Leyland cleaning supplies business

Leyland-based Lixall, established in 1911, rebranded last year as Lixall Hygiene Services and Workwear Ltd.

Now it has launched an e-commerce website selling its range of washroom, cleaning, floorcare, protective clothing, housekeeping, and catering products.

The site is aimed at the facilities management, sport and leisure, education, manufacturing and transport sectors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inside the Lixall warehouse in Leyland

Its aim is to provide a one-stop consumables shop with an array of products like workwear and uniforms to safety wear and PPE plus all everyday cleaning and hygiene items such as hand paper towels, blue roll, toilet rolls and tissue, detergent, multi-purpose cleaner and hand soaps in five litre refill solution containers at trade prices.

Lixall, originally known as SweepoDust when founded by Frank Battersby and William James Ringer in 1911, is owned by Aston Services Group and has seen substantial investment into new delivery vehicles, information and logistics technology and stock.

The warehouse has been extended at the purpose-built HQ in Aston Way at the Moss Side Development Park, Leyland, which allows excellent access to the main motorway networks.

Nick Atkinson, Managing Director of ASG, said, “It is great to see a company with over a hundred years now offering state of the art e-commerce. We feel that the website is clear and easy to use, and that the ever-expanding product range (including a clearance section) provides both choice and good value for money.