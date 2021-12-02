New litigation expert joins Preston law team

Hasin Amin has joined Harrison Drury after property litigation roles with several regional firms including Kuits and DAC Beachcroft.

He will advise landlords and tenants on a wide range of commercial property disputes including termination and occupation, repair obligations, rent forfeiture and deposit claims, and property possession.

Colin Fenny, head of Harrison Drury’s property and construction dispute resolution team, said: “Hasin is a fantastic addition to the team.

Hasin Amin and Colin Fenny at Harrison Drury

“He joins us in a period of great uncertainty as the commercial property sector recovers from the pandemic and we are only starting to see the full impact it has had on the landlords and tenant relationship.

"It will be a difficult period ahead as the sector readjusts and Hasin’s ability and expertise in resolving all manner of landlord and tenant disputes will be greatly valued by our clients.”

Hasin said: “Joining Harrison Drury was the perfect move for me at just the right time. The firm has been very welcoming and I’ve felt at ease in my new role from day one.