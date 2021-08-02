New Iceland store to open inside The Range in Blackpool South Shore

A new branch of Iceland is opening inside The Range store in Parkinson Way, off Waterloo Road, South Shore

The supermarket will open its new branch at the store off Waterloo Road on Friday, September 3.

The new Iceland will be situated less than half-a-mile from the Iceland store in Waterloo Road, but the retailer has not said whether its new shop within The Range will affect the future of the older store.

The Iceland department is being added to the store as part of a much larger refit which will see an extension added to The Range to increase its floor space to 40,000 sq ft.

An example of what it might look like - The Iceland Foods outlet inside The Range's flagship £25m superstore in Plymouth. Pic: The Range/Iceland

The Range, which opened in 2016, said the extension works at its Blackpool store have been ongoing for some months with shopfit teams working round the clock to get everything ready for the September launch.

The partnership between the two retailers began in 2018 and there are now over 90 branches of The Range with an Iceland in-store.

A spokesman for The Range said: "We are excited to announce that The Range will be opening a branch of Iceland within its Blackpool store on Friday, September 3.

"From your essential fresh fruit and veg to Gregg’s and Slimming World specials, your new Iceland in The Range Blackpool will be packed full of everything you need for your weekly food shop.

There is even a Greggs section inside the Iceland department at The Range. Pic: The Range/Iceland

"From meat and dairy produce, snacks, sweets and ready meals galore, as well as store cupboard staples and frozen food, there’s plenty to choose from."

Along with the Iceland launch, changes inside the The Range will include refreshing the signage, moving some departments around to make it simpler for customers to find what they are looking for, and introducing new products in various departments.

The spokesman added: "The addition of Iceland in Blackpool will provide even more affordable shopping lines amongst the already wide variety of products for your home and garden at The Range."

The Gazette has approached Iceland for comment on the future of its standalone store in Waterloo Road.

