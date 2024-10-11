Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new health food shop will soon open its doors in St Annes.

National health food retailer Grape Tree - which sells a range of organic, vegan and natural health foods - will open in St Annes Road West later this year.

The new store is now recruiting staff for a number of positions including store manager and customer assistants.

The new Grape Tree health food shop will open in St Annes Road West later this year | Grape Tree

A spokesperson said: “We have these roles available at our new St Annes store, which is opening soon!

“Store manager 30-40 hours per week, customer assistant roles x 3 - part time.

“If you are interested, please email us a CV to [email protected] and in the subject line include what location you are applying for.”

Grape Tree has not said at this stage which unit it will be moving into, but local reports suggest it might be the former Subway on the corner with Clifton Drive which closed in July.

The health food retailer sells an extensive range of nuts, seeds, grains and dried fruits, as well as supplements, vitamins, and other healthy snacks such as vegan chocolate.

Grape Tree has been approached for further details.