The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. The Cabin, Cornford Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QQ
Rated 3 on January 22.
2. Ma Kelly's South, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET
Rated 4 on January 18.
3. Happy Garden, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QL
Rated 3 on January 18.
4. Pulci Pizza, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA
Rated 2 on January 12.