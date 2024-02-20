News you can trust since 1873
New food hygiene ratings given to 4 restaurants, takeaways and pubs in and around Blackpool

Four establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Feb 2024, 17:52 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. The Cabin, Cornford Road, Blackpool, FY4 4QQ

2. Ma Kelly's South, Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY1 6ET

3. Happy Garden, St Anne's Road, Blackpool, FY4 2QL

4. Pulci Pizza, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

