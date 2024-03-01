New food hygiene ratings given to 29 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Caesar's Of Cedar Square, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BH
Rated 5 on February 21.
2. Mama L's, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NU
Rated 5 on February 26.
3. The Raj, Lytham Road, Warton, Preston, PR4 1AD
Rated 5 on February 28.
4. The Hive, Ribby Hall Village, Preston, PR4 2PR
Rated 5 on February 20.
5. The Pancake Hut, Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Kirkham, PR4 2PR
Rated 5 on February 20.
6. Catch Fisheries, Headroomgate Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3BG
Rated 5 on February 13.