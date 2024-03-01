News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

New food hygiene ratings given to 29 takeaways, pubs and cafés in Lancashire

29 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:21 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 16:37 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Rated 5 on February 21.

1. Caesar's Of Cedar Square, Cedar Square, Blackpool, FY1 1BH

Rated 5 on February 21.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 26.

2. Mama L's, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NU

Rated 5 on February 26.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 28.

3. The Raj, Lytham Road, Warton, Preston, PR4 1AD

Rated 5 on February 28.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 20.

4. The Hive, Ribby Hall Village, Preston, PR4 2PR

Rated 5 on February 20.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 20.

5. The Pancake Hut, Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Kirkham, PR4 2PR

Rated 5 on February 20.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on February 13.

6. Catch Fisheries, Headroomgate Road, Lytham Saint Annes, FY8 3BG

Rated 5 on February 13.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsPubsFood