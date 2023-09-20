News you can trust since 1873
New food hygiene ratings given to 15 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool

15 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

1. Latest food hygiene ratings

Rated 5 on September 14.

2. Munchy's, Coronation Street, Blackpool FY1 4PD

Rated 5 on September 8.

3. Café Continental, Topping Street, Blackpool FY1 3AF

Rated 5 on August 31.

4. Café Vert, St Anne's Road, Blackpool FY4 2AE

Rated 5 on August 31.

5. Parks Art Deco Café, Stanley Park, West Park Drive, Blackpool FY3 9EQ

Rated 5 on August 25.

6. The Fish Bar, Norbreck Road, Blackpool, FY5 1RT

