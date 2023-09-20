New food hygiene ratings given to 15 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool
15 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 20th Sep 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 13:17 BST
The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
