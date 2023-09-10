News you can trust since 1873
New food hygiene ratings given to 13 restaurants, takeaways and clubs in and around Blackpool

13 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
By Sean Gleaves
Published 10th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2023, 15:53 BST

Take a look below to see how your favourite restaurant fared:

The latest ratings for various Preston restaurants, takeaways and clubs.

1. New food hygiene ratings given to 15 businesses in and around Blackpool

The latest ratings for various Preston restaurants, takeaways and clubs. Photo: Google

Rated 5: Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ

2. Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar

Rated 5: Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ Photo: Google

Rated 5: Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, FY7 8JY

3. Haven Cala Gran Holiday Park

Rated 5: Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, FY7 8JY Photo: Google

Rated 5: Slinger Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BN

4. JJ's at Cleveleys Working Mens Club

Rated 5: Slinger Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BN Photo: Google

Rated 5: Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA

5. L'Arco Pizzeria

Rated 5: Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA Photo: Google

Rated 5: Estuary Country Park, Thornton, Wyre, FY5 5LR

6. Wyreside Cafe

Rated 5: Estuary Country Park, Thornton, Wyre, FY5 5LR Photo: Google

