13 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.
Take a look below to see how your favourite restaurant fared:
1. New food hygiene ratings given to 15 businesses in and around Blackpool
The latest ratings for various Preston restaurants, takeaways and clubs. Photo: Google
2. Twelve Restaurant and Lounge Bar
Rated 5: Fleetwood Road North, Thornton, FY5 4JZ Photo: Google
3. Haven Cala Gran Holiday Park
Rated 5: Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood, FY7 8JY Photo: Google
4. JJ's at Cleveleys Working Mens Club
Rated 5: Slinger Road, Cleveleys, FY5 1BN Photo: Google
5. L'Arco Pizzeria
Rated 5: Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 3LA Photo: Google
6. Wyreside Cafe
Rated 5: Estuary Country Park, Thornton, Wyre, FY5 5LR Photo: Google