Local authorities are responsible for enforcing food hygiene laws and can inspect a business at any point in the food production and distribution process.

Authorised officers from the local council will visit the premises to check the business is complying with food law and producing food that is safe to eat.

Officers have the right to enter and inspect the premises at any reasonable time, and will usually arrive without making an appointment.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Blackpool’s establishments

How often the business is routinely inspected will depend on the type of business and its previous record.

Authorised officers will offer help and advice on food safety and they can take action if they find that standards of food hygiene are not good enough.

The Food Standards Agency’s website shows these three establishments in Blackpool have been awarded new hygiene ratings:

TSP Chippy in Coronation Street

TSP Chippy in Coronation Street was awarded a two-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on June 15.

Inspectors deemed improvement was necessary in the hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.

The report also found improvement was also required in the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.

This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation and hand washing facilities to enable good food hygiene.

The management of food safety and the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat was deemed “generally satisfactory.”

The Sun Inn in Bolton Street

The Sun Inn in Bolton Street received a three-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on June 15.

Inspectors deemed the hygienic handling of food, the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and the management of food safety were all “generally satisfactory.”

Zain Pizza House in Yorkshire Street

Zain Pizza House in Yorkshire Street was awarded a two-out-of-five hygiene rating following an inspection on June 15.

Inspectors deemed improvement was necessary in the hygienic handling of food, as well as the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building.