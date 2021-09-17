New face at Blackpool wealth management company

David will be responsible for the growth of distribution channels across the UK, with an initial focus on maximising new business activity in the UK intermediary business.

He will be developing the CGWM UK proposition for intermediaries and maximising existing services to support intermediary clients, including financial advisers, lawyers, accountants and trustees.

David has a background in proposition design, fund distribution, private client investment, financial planning and discretionary fund management to his role at CGWM UK. Prior to CGWM, David led distribution teams at UBS, Close Brothers and Bordier & Cie.

David Muncaster

David Esfandi, CEO at CGWM UK commented: “We are delighted to welcome David on board. As Head of Distribution, David will be instrumental in helping us broaden the appeal of our rich offering to the intermediary community, grow relationships with our current network and build new relationships with others.

"We have a wealth of expertise and services that provide guidance, leadership and best investment practice for intermediaries and their clients, so David will be key in helping communicate our strengths and establishing CGWM UK as the investment partner of choice for the UK intermediary market.”