New drive-thru coffee shop proposed on site of closed down Blackpool Pizza Hut

The proposed coffee shop off Cherry Tree Road North

A planning application has been submitted to Blackpool Council for the demolition of the old Pizza Hut on Cornelian Way, and the building of a new restaurant at what is known locally as 'Fat Man's Corner'.

A number of takeaways already operate in the area, located at the crossroads between Cherry Tree Road and Preston New Road, including KFC, McDonalds, Sprinkles, Subway, Jaflong and Sweet N Sour.

The proposed new restaurant, if approved, will be smaller than the existing Pizza Hut, with a proposed internal floor area of 205.1sqm, downsized from 332.4sqm.

A planning statement submitted by Bate and Taylor Architechts on behalf of the applicant read: "The proposed development comprises of standalone single storey food retail unit including drive thru facility, car parking, landscaping, and associated works. The building can facilitate take away customers, a seating area for visitors as well as an adequately sized back of house area for staff to enable efficient service.

"The form of the development is in keeping with the scale and proportions associated with the neighbouring properties. The unit is based on a regular plan and the proportion of the facades provide a contemporary style building, single storey compact building, designed to provide a simple and functional operation for all customers and staff.