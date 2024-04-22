Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new discount department store is opening at the former Wilko in Cleveleys.

Ena Mills will open around the end of May/early June after taking over the vacated Wilko store in Nutter Road, off Victoria Road West in the town centre.

Ena Mills sells a range of home decor and furnishings

Packed into the 13,000 square foot store will be over 150 brands, from Yankee Candle to Pavers Shoes, Russell Hobbs and Dartington Glass.

The discount outlet will have a range of clothes, footwear, jewellery and accessories, bedding, home goods, gifts, lighting, books, soft furnishings, handbags, luggage, menswear, lingerie, electrical goods, toys and more.

Some of the home decor for sale at Ena Mills - from bed linen to curtains, lighting, mirrors and kitchenware

The retailer opened its first branch at a former mill - from which it takes its name - at Atherton in Wigan borough and has quickly grown in popularity.

Ena Mills sells both women's and men's clothes

From cookware to crystal and wicker ware to electrical goods, bedding and home and kitchen accessories, Ena Mills says it has “something to suit every taste and budget”.

Ena Mills has a large Yankee Candle range

The Atherton store also boasts a cafe, but it’s not clear at this stage whether the Cleveleys branch has plans for its own.

A spokesperson for Ena Mill said: “We want to squeeze hundreds of well-known brands all together into our large ground floor setting and keep our prices consistently low all year round, as well as provide a warm friendly atmosphere where shopping is relaxed and comfortable.