New Co-op supermarket in Anchorsholme opens its doors

The new £550,000 store in North Drive created 12 jobs, which store manager Stephen Biss said were given to people living in the local community.

Graeme Dow, headteacher of Anchorsholme Academy, attended a special ceremony to open it this morning, with children from the school’s choir to cut the ribbon.

The 3,000 sq ft store will run on 100 per cent renewable energy, the firm said, and will be open from 7am to 10pm, seven days a week.

North Drive's new Co-op store was officially opened by Anchorsholme Academy's school choir and headteacher Mr Dow. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

It also boasts a bakery, Costa Coffee Express machine, and Amazon lockers.

Stephen Biss, Co-op store manager, said: "We’re really excited to launch the new Co-op store in Anchorsholme.

"The store has a fantastic modern look and a great range of products – the team and I are very much looking forward to serving the local community.

"A big thank you to Mr Dow and the Anchorsholme Primary School Choir for helping us open the store and welcome shoppers – it’ll be great to continue working together to support the pupils and their initiatives."

Self-service tills at the Co-op. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

Kara Atkin, Co-op area manager, added: “Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally.

"We have worked hard to develop a store with range, choice, products and services that create a really compelling offer and help us meet the needs of customers and members in Blackpool."

Co-op Members can support local causes through their purchases, with the supermarket donating two per cent to community causes every time a member swipes their membership card when buying own-branded products.

The North Drive store will be supporting the Fleetwood Beach Wheelchairs, The Friends of Jubilee Gardens in Cleveleys, and The Mustard Seed in Fleetwood until October.

Staff at the new Co-op in North Drive, Anchorsholme. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media

The Co-op also has a bakery and Costa Express machine. Picture: Daniel Martino/JPI Media