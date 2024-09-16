New Chinese takeaway East Pavilion opens in St Annes near railway station
East Pavilion has opened on The Crescent after moving into premises formerly occupied by Jade Garden.
Opening hours are 4.30pm to 9.30pm on Mondays and Sundays, and 4.30pm to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday. It will be closed on Thursdays.
Build your own Munchy Box
East Pavilion also offers ‘munchy boxes’ for £26.80.
Customers can ‘build their own’ by choosing six items and two sides from a selected menu. It also comes with a choice of curry or sweet and sour sauce.
You can view East Pavilion’s full menu below...
The takeaway only accepts cash for those placing an order in store but customers can pay by card when ordering online for click and collect or home delivery (£2 delivery charge within two miles).
You can call 01253 713939 to place telephone orders or visit the website here.
