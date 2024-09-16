Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Chinese takeaway has opened its doors in St Annes.

East Pavilion has opened on The Crescent after moving into premises formerly occupied by Jade Garden.

The new Chinese takeaway, East Pavilion, has opened on the Crescent in St Annes | East Pavilion

Opening hours are 4.30pm to 9.30pm on Mondays and Sundays, and 4.30pm to 10pm Tuesday to Saturday. It will be closed on Thursdays.

Build your own Munchy Box

East Pavilion also offers ‘munchy boxes’ for £26.80.

Customers can ‘build their own’ by choosing six items and two sides from a selected menu. It also comes with a choice of curry or sweet and sour sauce.

The takeaway only accepts cash for those placing an order in store but customers can pay by card when ordering online for click and collect or home delivery (£2 delivery charge within two miles).

You can call 01253 713939 to place telephone orders or visit the website here.