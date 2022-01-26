New chief executive appointed for Lancashire law firm

Alexandra Hatchman, who joins on February 28, brings a wealth of experience from different sectors, including retail and management consultancy, having held senior roles at Marks and Spencer, Tesco and Accenture in the UK.

She has also worked internationally in a number of countries including Australia, Spain and the US.

She replaces former CEO Shru Morris who left the firm in August last year to become CFO at Manchester-based Careerpass Network.

Alexandra Hatchman the new chief executive at Napthens

After returning to the UK in 2016, Alex joined Fletchers Solicitors, initially as a non-executive director and then shortly after, as the Chief Strategy and Operations Officer.

In her five years with the firm Alex became CEO and was instrumental in driving turnover from £18m to £45m and cementing it as one of the UK’s Top 100 law firms.

Alex, whose achievements were recognised by the Law Society in 2018 when she won the Excellence in Practice Management award, will use her management consultancy and legal experience to support Napthens as the firm continues its growth journey.

She joins off the back of a successful year for the firm, with Napthens ahead of target and on track to exceed £17m revenue in FY22.

She said she has ambitions to accelerate Napthens’ growth by capitalising on the firm’s reputation for top tier legal expertise and client relationships.

The firm will also expand its footprint in Liverpool and build on the recent success of its Corporate team, which in 2021 advised on over £600m value of deals, most notably the sale of Protec Fire and Security Group Ltd on to Bosch Building Technologies.

Alex will be working alongside the partners and Napthens leadership team to help the business accelerate growth in the North West and beyond.

She said: “Napthens' strength undoubtedly comes from its people. I have been fortunate to work with the firm previously, and the level of service, access to partners and the willingness of every team member, no matter their seniority, really impressed me.

"This willingness to work together and the existing company culture is something that really set Napthens apart, and something I’m keen to take to the next level.

“Napthens has huge potential, an incredible pool of talent, clear growth ambitions and a well-established client base which has been nurtured over many years. In the coming months I look forward to getting to know the people that make the business what it is, understanding what they wish to see in Napthens future, and combining this insight with my own experience to collectively drive the business forwards.”