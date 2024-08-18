New Blackpool Indian restaurant and takeaway Spice Lobster announces opening date in Red Bank Road
The Spice Lobster says it will bring “the real taste of India” to Bispham when it opens opposite Sainsbury’s car park in Red Bank Road on Thursday, August 22.
Work has been ongoing since April to convert the former GiGi’s Carvery into a new Indian and the owners initially expected to open May.
But the wait is nearly over and the grand opening will take place at 5pm on Thursday with customers to be given 20% off their bill to celebrate.
Opening hours
Opening hours will be 5pm to 11pm on Friday and Saturday, and 5pm to 10.30pm from Sunday to Thursday.
Takeaway orders and restaurant bookings can be made by calling 01253 203870 or online via the website.
Menu and prices
Prices range from £7.95 to £13.95 for ‘classic traditional curries’, with a variety of rice dishes priced from £3 to £4.50.
Oddly, despite its name, the restaurant/takeaway does not appear to serve lobster. However, there is a range of seafood to choose from, including fish curries (Bhuna, Jalfrezi, Naga) and King prawn dishes - and the restaurant says lobster may feature on its specials board in the future.
Bring your own bottle
The Spice Lobster will not be serving alcohol until its new bar opens next door, but diners can bring their own bottle and there is no corkage fee. Soft drinks will be available.
