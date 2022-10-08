The new modular unit is being installed at Blackpool Sports Centre in Stanley Park and is the next phase of a partnership between the local hospital Trust and Remedy Healthcare Solutions.

The collaboration will see the project undertake in the region of 6,900 endoscopy procedures when the unit opens in late November.

Diane Wright, Paul Cordy and Deputy Chief Operating Officer of the Trust, Gareth Hobson and the unit being lowered into place.

The NHS website describes an endoscopy as a test to look inside your body where a long, thin tube with a small camera inside, called an endoscope, is passed into your body through a natural opening such as your mouth.

The partnership has already seen additional endoscopy activity. With the Remedy team working in collaboration with the Trust to open a fifth room in the Gastroenterology Unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, allowing for an additional 452 patients to be seen since the start of August.

Construction of the modular unit will take place over the next eight weeks. The highly sustainable and environmentally friendly approach uses offsite construction techniques and will only see the loss of nine car parking spaces at the sports centre once the unit is open for business.

Remedy Healthcare install the specialist modular buildings for a new Endoscopy unit for Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust. The unit is located with the grounds of Blackpool Leisure Centre. Credit : Stuart Walker

Speaking as the construction of the modular unit got underway, Gareth Hobson, Deputy Chief Operating Officer at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals, said: “This partnership will allow us to more quickly treat our patients who have been waiting for endoscopy procedures.