Exclusive behind the scene tours are being offered at of one of the world’s best theme parks.

Pleasure Beach Resort in Blackpool is offering guests the opportunity to look behind the scenes of its park in exclusive tours.

The park hosted similar tours earlier in the year which sold out within minutes, so bosses have decided to bring them back.

In small guided groups, guests will visit some of Pleasure Beach’s lesser-known departments. They’ll have the opportunity to look underneath rides, they’ll be able to view the park from areas usually inaccessible to guests, and travel through secret tunnels beneath the park.

Blackpool's Pleasure Beach Resort from the coast | Submitted

Those who choose to book will also hear from staff, learn about Pleasure Beach’s rich history, and receive a commemorative postcard from the event – all included in their ticket.

Amanda Thompson, CEO of Pleasure Beach Resort said: “Pleasure Beach has always been a place where imagination comes to life, and our behind the scenes tours give guests a rare chance to see how we make the magic happen. They were received so well last time and sold out very quickly, so we’re really pleased to be able to offer them again.”

Blackpool's amazing ICON ride at Pleasure Beach Resort | Submitted

The tours will cost £55.00 per person and guests wanting to book can do so here.

As the tours are exclusive, they are limited to four slots across four days on November, 5, 12, 26 and December 3.

“We’re really excited that these tours will bring our 2025 season to a close, and hopefully give guests a glimpse of the exciting things to come in 2026,” added Amanda.

Pleasure Beach is open is open now until November 29, when there will be end of season fireworks finale show. Guests who want to book tickets to the Pleasure Beach between now and then can do so online to get the best savings, https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/