New Appointment for Poulton Agency

With a BA in Graphic Design from UCLAN, Callum has previously worked in content creation at LadBible and as a freelance brand designer before joining Studio LWD.

Launched in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon, who has experience working with some of the world’s most iconic brands, including Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi, Ancestry.com and the British Council, Studio LWD specialises in full-service branding solutions for a wide variety of sectors.

On joining the agency, Callum said: “I’m thrilled to be onboard with Studio LWD, an agency with vast expertise in branding. It’s exciting to contribute to an expanding team that truly believes in the transformative potential of branding on a global scale.”

Studio LWD creative director Laura Weldon said: “At Studio LWD, we pride ourselves on being a full-service branding agency driven by the collective talent of our designers, copywriters, strategists, and creatives.

“Callum’s addition not only enriches our team but also reinforces our capacity to meet growing demand from our diverse clientele. With fresh perspectives and innovative ideas, Callum brings invaluable contributions to our collaborative efforts as we continue delivering impactful solutions to our clients.”