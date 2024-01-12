New appointment for creative agency

Poulton-le-Fylde branding and design agency Studio LWD has appointed Kirsty Petersen as an Account Manager as part of its ongoing expansion.

With over 10 years of experience in creative client services, Kirsty has worked with an international client base managing projects in design, content creation and TV production before joining Studio LWD in 2023.

Studio LWD was established in 2012 by creative director Laura Weldon and is now comprised of a team of ten. Working with iconic brands such as Virgin, Nike, Tesco, Aldi, and the British Council, Studio LWD provides a multi-service branding agency for clients across the UK.

On joining the agency, Petersen said: "I'm thrilled to join Studio LWD and look forward to establishing strong partnerships with our clients. I'm excited to contribute to the growth journey of the studio and play a key role in scaling our impact in the world of branding.”

Studio LWD’s creative director, Laura Weldon, said: “We are concentrating on strengthening the foundations of Studio LWD for an exciting and dynamic future. As a team, our focus will be on streamlining processes and investing in our capability to deliver solutions for clients that help take their businesses to the next level.”