New apartments will 'revitalise' South Shore say developers

Developers have welcomed the go-ahead for ambitious plans which will see massive regeneration in South Shore.

Blackpool Council's Planning Committee unanimously approved two applications for flats on New South Promenade when it met on April 9.

Artist's impression of the south side of the development (David Cox Architects)

Designed by David Cox Architects working with Smith and Love Planning Consultants, the high-quality flats will provide a mixture of one, two and three-bed homes.

At the northern end of the site, the first development will provide 49 flats replacing the vacant Skye and Colwyn hotels on the corner of New South Promenade and Burlington Road West. At the southern end of the crescent, the second development will replace the Headlands Hotel, providing 40 flats on the corner of Harrowside West and New South Promenade.

Artist's impression showing the crescent (David Cox Architects)

The schemes are being delivered by Coastway Ltd and Headlands Ltd respectively and form the next phase of the crescent’s regeneration, following the creation of the Hilton by Hampton in 2016. The architects say their designs include curved frontages as a nod to the crescent which dates back to 1926. Each apartment incorporates outside space either by a balcony or terrace, and penthouse living on the top floors will come with sea views.

David Cox, director, said: “This development is another successful step forward in the investment of Blackpool promenade and aims to revitalise the South Shore area to attract more people to live and work in the town.