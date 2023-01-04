Premier Taxis, which also operates in Fylde and Wyre, was presented with the Green Award at the Taxi Summit UK & Ireland Awards held at Liverpool Cathedral.

The accolade aims to highlight those fleets which have delivered “an innovative and sustainable transport programme”.

Premier, which operates just over 100 all-electric vehicles, was recognised by the national taxi industry for its commitment towards reducing its impact on the environment by completing millions of zero emission miles.

Premier Taxis managers Sabrina Webster and Kym Yates with the award.

Managing director John Cutler said “It’s an honour for the company to have been recognised at a national level again.

“I believe by demonstrating a viable business model for taxi companies to operate electric vehicles, many other fleets will follow in the near future.”

The award completes a trio of accolades for Premier Taxis in recent years.

These include Private Hire Taxi Company of the year in the Green Fleet Awards held at the British Motor Museum, followed by the Green Apple Award for their commitment to the environment.

The company's fleet is all electric

John added: “I would like to extend my thanks to the Premier team, our operators, drivers and managers for their contribution in this success and of course our customers across Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde for their continued loyalty and custom.”

Premier Taxis, which was founded in 1990, launched its first electric taxis in Blackpool in early 2015 and has since invested millions of pounds in extending the fleet.

It also has its own network of rapid chargers around Blackpool to service its vehicles.

This year is also due to see a new fleet of electric buses introduced into Blackpool as the town aims to cut carbon emissions.

Blackpool Transport, which is owned by the council, is due to roll out 115 zero emission buses in the next three to five years, while the bus depot on Rigby Road will also be upgraded with charging equipment.

