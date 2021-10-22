Mystery surrounds new £2.3million 'world-class' attraction to open on Blackpool seafront - what would you like to see?

Blackpool Council’s Executive has agreed a scheme to redevelop part of the Golden Mile Centre on Blackpool’s famous promenade into a new £2.3 Million attraction.

The new attraction will be on the ground floor between Golden Mile Amusements and Funland, where SEA LIFE currently is.

Blackpool Council say the site will be transformed into a "family-focused visitor attraction" to open in 2022, but a date has not been given.

Following an extensive procurement process, the Council selected Merlin Entertainments as the 'regeneration partner' to transform and redevelop the key site.

Merlin already manages some of Blackpool's biggest attractions, including SEA LIFE, Madame Tussauds, Blackpool Tower Dungeon and the Tower itself.

It also owns and operates some of the UK's most popular attractions, such as Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and LEGOLAND.

But Merlin and Blackpool Council have not revealed what Blackpool's new "world-class" attraction will be. The Council said further details of the attraction will be released early next year.

What do we know so far?

In the first phase of redevelopment, the south end of the site will be transformed into a "family-focused visitor attraction" due to open in 2022, next to the site earmarked for the £300 million Blackpool Central development scheme.

Cllr Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: "I am delighted to announce the redevelopment on this key site on the Promenade.

"Merlin Entertainments already successfully operate a number of internationally known brands in Blackpool and I’ve no doubt that this new attraction will be equally as popular.

"It is vitally important that Blackpool continues to develop and offer visitors new and different reasons to visit.

"Any new attraction will help the local economy in terms of job creation and increased visitor numbers so should be welcome news for local residents as well.

"I look forward to it opening next year."

"At Merlin we have some exciting global partnerships that we will be announcing in the coming months, which will firmly support Blackpool’s overall ambition to be the UK’s number one family seaside resort.

"By adding more globally recognised brands, delivered with Merlin’s world class guest experience, we know this will provide compelling new reasons for visitors to come to Blackpool.

"The local community are at the very heart of these strategic plans, with the goal to deliver further jobs and economic benefit to both the town and the wider region."