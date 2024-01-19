Mrs Kirkham's cheese in Lancashire says tests show no trace of E. coli after products recalled
Mrs Kirkham's Lancashire Cheese Ltd said tests on 60 batches have shown no evidence of E.coli after various products were recalled.
Four types of Mrs Kirkham's cheese were withdrawn in December as part of an investigation into cases involving a lesser-known strain of E. coli.
The Lancashire-based company said it had undergone a full dairy inspection and all samples taken by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) showed no evidence of E.coli.
An investigation to identify the cause of the outbreak by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) continues.
In a statement, Mrs Kirkham's said the Preston company have a plan based on HACCP – Hazard Analysis Critical Control Points - and they "closely follow the key control points identified to eliminate pathogen contamination and growth."
It said: "We sell over 70,000 kg of raw-milk Lancashire cheese each year, each cheese being made following a historic cheese recipe that is well established and widely used.
"Our product has always been tested following our microbiological testing schedule, to ensure it complies with all UK regulations on general E.coli numbers and that it meets FSA and industry requirements.
"Of the 31 people infected since August, only eight said they had eaten Kirkham's cheese, and of these eight, seven of them had a mixed cheese and charcuterie plate served by a third party.
"This investigation by the FSA is far from concluded and may take months."
The FSA warned the public not to eat four cheeses:
- Mrs Kirkham's Mild & Creamy Lancashire
- Mrs Kirkham's Tasty Lancashire
- Mrs Kirkham's Mature Lancashire
- Mrs Kirkham's Smoked Lancashire
Anyone who bought the cheese was told to follow advice and recall notices.
It urged anyone who bought the cheeses to refrain from eating the product, thoroughly clean any surfaces, utensils and equipment it may have touched and make sure that fridges are kept at 5°C or below to "limit the growth of any harmful bacteria".
A spokesman for Mrs Kirkham's added: "At present, our family business still cannot sell our cheese, but we hope that working constructively with the FSA and our local Environmental Health Officer, it will not be long before we will be able to recommence sales of our Kirkham’s Lancashire cheese and sell our tested product with renewed confidence in its safety."