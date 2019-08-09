Motorists face stricter controls when parking in Blackpool

A number of businesses in Blackpool are tightening up their car park security.

Retrospective planning applications have been submitted to the council seeking permission for ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras and signage at four locations.

The Carousel Hotel on New South Promenade is seeking permission for one wall mounted camera for its 15-bay car park, while Poundstretchers at Holyoake Avenue in Bispham wants approval for two pole mounted cameras.

Other applications also currently under consideration are for cameras and signs at a car park at 273 Promenade (near Trafalgar Road), and B&Ms on Vicarage Lane in Marton

There was controversy earlier this year when cameras were installed at the Festival Leisure Park on Rigby Road which includes the Odeon Cinema.

Some drivers were caught out and fined after a three hour time restriction was introduced, although people can register to stay for longer.

Parking control systems using cameras were introduced last year at the Grand Hotel on North Promenade and the Norbreck Hotel on Queens Promenade, which are both part of the Britannia Group.