Minister urges Lancashire firms to bid for HS2 work

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson is hosting an online event for small and medium sized businesses in the North West to show how simple it is to register an interest in joining HS2’s supply chain.

Construction of the first phase of Britain’s new railway, between Birmingham and London, is expected to generate around 400,000 contract opportunities.

The government wants to see British businesses capitalise on the £25bn worth of opportunities that are expected to flow out into the wider supply chain over the coming years.

Minister Andrew Stephenson

The one-hour , free business webinar, on Tuesday, June 29 at 11am, will include an opening address from the minister, plus the chance to hear from firms who are already working on the project.

They will share their personal experiences of how HS2 has helped their business to grow, along with tips and advice on how to stand out as a winning bidder.

HS2 Minister Andrew Stephenson said: “The vast majority of contracts on HS2 have gone to British businesses, so I’d encourage businesses to get involved and take the opportunities offered by this once in a generation investment in our country’s transport infrastructure.”

Robin Lapish, HS2’s supply chain manager said: “HS2’s footprint across the region is huge and beyond presents a vast opportunity.

“In the current climate, local businesses are looking for confidence and assurance in the supply chain and a contract with HS2 provides that. My advice to small businesses is to invest an hour of your time - HS2 isn’t just about track and trains, and that’s exactly what this webinar will demonstrate.”