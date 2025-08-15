Work to build another 20,000sqft of industrial units at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone has reached a key stage.

Steel structures have been installed at phase two of Enterprise Court off Amy Johnson Way, creating five small industrial units across two buildings in sizes ranging from 2,500 sq ft to 4,845 sq ft.

The site is being developed by Lanceshire Ltd whose agents are Robert Pinkus and Company and contributes to the Enterprise Zone’s targets of attracting 5,000 new jobs and £300m of investment across the entire site by 2041.

Each of the five units is for sale, and due for completion in December this year, with plans for a further 30,000 sq.ft. of industrial space to follow in phase three.

Danny Pinkus, Cllr Mark Smith and Robert Pinkus at phase two at Blackpool Enterprise Zone | nw

The development is the latest in a line of private and public sector developments on the business park since it was granted Enterprise Zone status in 2016.

In total the Enterprise Zone is home to over 200 companies and 4,000 jobs.

Enterprise Court is the third live construction site on the Enterprise Zone. Around 30,000 sq ft of industrial and office space is currently being built at Plot 109 next to Lancaster House and is expected to complete early next year.

Blackpool Council is also marketing 46,000 sqm of commercial land at the Eastern Gateway, either side of a new road opening later this year, which will extend the current business park to Common Edge Road.

Blackpool Enterprise Zone expansion moves ahead as construction starts on phase two of Enterprise Court | nw

Cllr Mark Smith, Blackpool Council’s Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment, said: “Our Enterprise Zone is one of the North West’s premier business destinations, supporting thousands of jobs for people in Blackpool and on the Fylde Coast.

“The council's commitment to invest in the new road is giving the private sector the confidence to build in new business units, create space for more companies to grow and creating more jobs for Blackpool people.

Danny Pinkus of Robert Pinkus & Co. added: “We are dealing with an encouraging number of enquiries for the new units, following the very successful sale of all 12 units in the first phase.”

The Enterprise Zone is a 25-year project between Blackpool Council and Fylde Council to attract quality jobs to the area for local people, with Blackpool Council so far committing up to £54m in infrastructure costs, along with support from a £7.5m grant from the UK Government towards building the new road.

A list of all available commercial property at Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone can be found on the website www.blackpoolez.com.