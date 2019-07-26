Merlin magic comes to Blackpool FC's Bloomfield Road, with treats for season ticket holders

The company which runs some of Blackpool’s biggest visitor attractions has joined the team at Bloomfield Road.

Merlin Entertainments has joined the influx of businesses partnering with Blackpool FC sine the change in ownership.

The firm, which operates Blackpool Tower Eye, Ballroom, Circus, Dungeon, Madame Tussauds Blackpool and SEA LIFE Blackpool, is to sponsor the family stand at the Seasiders’ ground.

As part of the deal, which will see the family area re-named The Merlin Family Stand, children with family stand season tickets will receive free entry to Merlin’s Blackpool attractions with a paying adult.

All other 2019-20 Blackpool season ticket holders will be entitled to 25 per cent off the admission price for the attractions upon production of their season ticket cards, while away supporters will receive 20 per cent off upon presentation of a valid coupon, which will be sent to visiting clubs in advance.

Ben Hatton, Blackpool FC’s managing director, said: “We are very proud to partner with Merlin Entertainments and feel that this sponsorship is absolutely perfect for our new Family Stand.

“The host of benefits available to those sitting in the family area, as well as the discounts on offer to Blackpool season ticket holders, are amazing. These are iconic attractions that attract millions of visitors per year.”

Avid Blackpool FC fan Kate Shane, head of Merlin Entertainments Blackpool Cluster, said: “Merlin Blackpool are delighted to be working in partnership with Blackpool FC for the coming season.

“We look forward to welcoming the fans and their families to our amazing attractions where they can have fun creating wonderful new memories.

"We are all excited for the season ahead at Blackpool FC with the new owner, manager and rest of the team and wish them the very best.”