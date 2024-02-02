The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. McDonald's, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TS
Rated 5 on January 26.
2. Tea and Vintage Tearoom, The Regent Antiques Centre, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY
Rated 4 on January 3.
3. San Marco's, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ
Rated 5 on January 30.
4. Hash Browns, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES
Rated 5 on January 22.
5. Star Chef Oriental Takeaway
Rated 5 on January 30.
6. Kirkby's Bubble Tea, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA
Rated 5 on January 30.