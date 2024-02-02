News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

McDonald's, Subway, JD Wetherspoon: New food hygiene ratings given to 24 businesses in and around Blackpool

24 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 15:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Feb 2024, 15:05 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on January 26.

1. McDonald's, Amounderness Way, Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 3TS

Rated 5 on January 26.

Photo Sales
Rated 4 on January 3.

2. Tea and Vintage Tearoom, The Regent Antiques Centre, Church Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NY

Rated 4 on January 3.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 30.

3. San Marco's, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AQ

Rated 5 on January 30.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 22.

4. Hash Browns, Layton Road, Blackpool, FY3 8ES

Rated 5 on January 22.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 30.

5. Star Chef Oriental Takeaway

Rated 5 on January 30.

Photo Sales
Rated 5 on January 30.

6. Kirkby's Bubble Tea, Topping Street, Blackpool, FY1 3AA

Rated 5 on January 30.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:McDonald'sFood hygiene ratingsSubwayJD WetherspoonBlackpoolLancashireFood