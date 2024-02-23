News you can trust since 1873
McDonald's, Greggs, Costa Coffee: New food hygiene ratings given to 13 businesses in and around Blackpool

13 establishments in and around Blackpool have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

By Sean Gleaves
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 13:20 GMT

The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.

Take a look at how the establishments fared below:

Rated 5 on February 16.

1. Nensho Men Ramen Japanese Street Food, Abingdon Street Market Blackpool, Blackpool, FY1 1DE

Rated 5 on February 16.

Rated 5 on February 13.

2. Lytham St Annes Garden Centre (The Garden Retreat), Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DY

Rated 5 on February 13.

Rated 5 on February 2.

3. Costa Coffee Drive Thru, Cornelian Way, Blackpool, FY4 4NZ

Rated 5 on February 2.

Rated 5 on February 13.

4. Canton Kitchen, Caunce Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NE

Rated 5 on February 13.

Rated 5 on February 2.

5. Meat Takeaway, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF

Rated 5 on February 2.

Rated 4 on January 24.

6. La Piazza Bispham, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HX

Rated 4 on January 24.

