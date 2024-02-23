The Food Standards Agency scores food serving businesses from zero to five based on how hygienically food is handled, the condition of the facilities/buildings, and how the business manages/records what it does to make sure food is safe.
Take a look at how the establishments fared below:
1. Nensho Men Ramen Japanese Street Food, Abingdon Street Market Blackpool, Blackpool, FY1 1DE
Rated 5 on February 16.
2. Lytham St Annes Garden Centre (The Garden Retreat), Common Edge Road, Blackpool, FY4 5DY
Rated 5 on February 13.
3. Costa Coffee Drive Thru, Cornelian Way, Blackpool, FY4 4NZ
Rated 5 on February 2.
4. Canton Kitchen, Caunce Street, Blackpool, FY1 3NE
Rated 5 on February 13.
5. Meat Takeaway, Highfield Road, Blackpool, FY4 2JF
Rated 5 on February 2.
6. La Piazza Bispham, Red Bank Road, Blackpool, FY2 9HX
Rated 4 on January 24.