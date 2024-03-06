Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Blackpool company which trains helicopter pilots from around the world has invested more than £1m in a new flight simulator.

Helispeed simulator (picture from Helispeed)

It means pilots training at Helispeed, which is based at Hangar 3 at the council-owned Blackpool Airport, can test their flying skills without leaving the ground. Helispeed owner Geoff Packer is hoping would-be flyers from the Fylde coast will be among those to take up the challenge of learning helicopter skills.

And although the total cost of training is in the region of £25,000, it can open the doors to a career flying celebrities and the mega-wealthy around the globe. Mr Packer, who himself learned to fly a helicopter 40 years ago at Blackpool Airport, counts people involved in Forumula One racing among those he has worked for.

His company recruits and supplies pilots and engineers to jobs worldwide and launched its flying academy at the airport in 2020. Due to its success, it has had to expand into new premises on the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone, while maintaining its original base on the airport itself.

Helispeed - which was visited by then Prime Minister Boris Johnson in 2022 -recently took delivery of the new training simulator as part of investment of more than £1m, with the high-tech equipment taking around two years to build.

Inside the simulator cockpit (picture from Helispeed)

It means pilots can learn to use the controls in a virtual reality environment which reproduces all the effects of real flying from the whirring of the rotor blades to the manoeuvering of the cockpit during a tight turn.

Mr Packer, who lives in St Annes, said: "Our simulator is the only one in the north of England and it's a massive investment for a small company like us. It means we can train pilots in the cockpit without them having to leave the ground. They can even test themselves in extreme situations as it doesn't matter if they crash the aircraft.

"I myself learned to fly at Blackpool Airport, and now we have this training facility here so I'm saying to people - why don't you think about a job in aviation? There is a worldwide shortage of pilots but people have a great chance to start their journey right here like I did."