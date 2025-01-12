On the market for £449,000 with Kenricks, this well-established, family-run, award-winning 44-bedroom licensed hotel is for sale by online auction.

Located in Blackpool's vibrant town centre on Adelaide Street, close to Winter Gardens and local attractions, the hotel benefits from a prime, year-round trading position. This double-fronted, four-storey property features all en-suite rooms, including family, double, twin, and single rooms, with a total of 44 guest bedrooms.

The hotel is maintained to a high standard and includes a passenger lift, reception area, guest lounge, bar/lounge, and dining room with dancefloor. Private accommodation consists of a lounge, kitchen, dining room, and three bedrooms with an en-suite.

The lower ground floor houses a commercial kitchen, storeroom, and laundry room, while the hotel also offers five parking spaces and one garage at the rear. Rated highly on TripAdvisor for years, the business shows strong trading accounts and tremendous potential for growth, especially with its excellent location and reputation.

The sale is due to the current owners’ retirement. This property is an exciting opportunity for a new owner to acquire a profitable and well-maintained business, and viewing is highly recommended - additional details, including accounts, are available upon request.

Take a look around...

Adelaide House (Credit: Kenrick & Co.)

