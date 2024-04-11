Marsden Building Society extends ISA event across its Lancashire branches

Following the success of its ISA Open Week (3-10 April), the Marsden is continuing to run the event throughout April, so more people have the opportunity to learn about tax-free savings accounts and how to make the most of their ISA allowance. They can also pick up a free ISA guide to help them start saving.

Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more.

Philippa Farebrother-Dunn, Head of Retail at Marsden Building Society, said: “Our ISA Open Week has proven very popular with local savers, so we’ve taken the decision to extend the event until 26 April. This is to help ensure everyone who’s interested has an opportunity to visit us in branch to learn more about the ISA allowance and the options available to them. It’s important to make the most of your tax-free savings and we hope that running this event will help clear up any misconceptions our customers may have around ISAs."