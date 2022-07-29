Marketing Lancashire, the county’s destination management organisation (DMO) and founder of the Lancashire Ambassadors, is pleased to welcome three new business leaders

Helen Clayton, partner at Blackburn and Bury-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning, Zak Khan co-owner of Accrington-based Euro Energy Group and Richard Few, the founder and Chief Geek of Blackburn-based Sales Geek have joined the growing network of Lancashire Ambassadors.

Rachel McQueen, Chief Executive of Marketing Lancashire said “We are delighted to have the support of Helen, Zak and Richard, and welcome them as our new Lancashire Ambassadors.

“Their pride and passion for Lancashire, combined with their extensive and diverse business success and intelligence, makes them excellent champions for the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Helen Clayton, partner at Blackburn and Bury-based chartered accountancy, business advisory and financial planning

“They and our existing Lancashire Ambassadors, are committed to growing opportunities for Lancashire which bring prosperity to all and raise national and international awareness of the benefits of living, working and investing in Lancashire.”

Lancashire-born and bred Zak, who was on a fast-track programme through the police force before joining his brother in a start-up company which is now one of the UK’s leading retrofit advisors and installers of energy efficient measures, is keen to bring his varied experience and leadership skills to the group “Lancashire made me the person I am today.

“Some things in life are about luck and I was incredibly lucky to be born in Lancashire where people have the ability, drive and energy to achieve wonderful successes. Yet, Lancashire is in need of significant support and leadership.

“The county has some of the most deprived areas in the country and businesses often leave to set up their bases in cities like Manchester or London. Skilled people then migrate to these places creating an on-going downward cycle.

Zak Khan co-owner of Accrington-based Euro Energy Group

“I believe we break that cycle by being bold and providing leadership, something as Lancashire Ambassadors we are able to do.”

Helen has worked across the North West in her career and identifies Lancashire as the most dynamic and entrepreneurial area.

“PM+M has been in Lancashire for 103 years and has no plans to change that focus and loyalty. We will continue to attract, retain, and upskill to ensure we keep people in Lancashire, being the best versions of themselves, and to help PM+M and our fellow businesses continue to thrive.”

Originally from Buckinghamshire, Richard Few is now very happily relocated with his family in Lancashire “As a non-Lancashire native, I used to be amazed that I could obtain everything our growing business needed within my adopted home, now it’s a matter of course that our supply chain is firmly here.

Richard Few, the founder and Chief Geek of Blackburn-based Sales Geek

“From our base in Blackburn, Sales Geek is ready to launch in the USA and beyond and I’m determined to play a role in helping support other Lancashire businesses that want to take on the world!”

If you are passionate about Lancashire, with a desire to help drive future success, and have a business located in the county then Marketing Lancashire would like to hear from you. For more information on the Lancashire Ambassadors please email Maria Moriarty-Eames, Head of Partnerships [email protected]