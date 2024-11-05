Market-leading double access saver available through Furness app

Furness Building Society has launched a new double-access savings account boasting one of the highest interest rates on the market - and it’s available through its new app.

‘Furness Savings’ is accessible via the App Store, Google Play Store and online and unlocks instant access plus a number of new products, including the new Double Access Saver with an extremely competitive variable rate of 4.90% Gross/AER.

Both new and existing Furness members can open an account with as little as £1 by completing a quick onboarding process to become digitally-enabled. Individuals simply need to search ‘Furness’ in their app store of choice or visit https://www.furnessbs.co.uk/digital.

Double Access account holders will be able to make two withdrawals within a 12-month period and deposit money at any time, making it ideal for those saving for a holiday or building an emergency fund. The account limit is £250,000 for individuals and £500,000 for joint accounts.

Account access will be made easy through the Furness Savings app as in real time, users are able to open and close accounts, make online withdrawals, move maturing savings and view statements and transactions. An in-built, on-demand messaging service will also facilitate immediate access to Furness’ customer service team.

Larry Chan, Head of Savings Strategy, Furness Building Society, commented: “Our new app is a means for us to take our renowned levels of customer service, built through generations of Furness expertise, to a digital audience. It’s the perfect place for us to launch our new Double Access Saver, which provides account holders with both flexibility and market-leading savings rates. Our members’ savings needs will be met in the same safe, secure and enjoyable way but at a time and place to suit them.

“Upholding our commitment to retaining in-person banking, our Double Access Saver will also be available in our branches. Our app is designed to complement our in-branch services, giving our customers the freedom to manage their money any way they choose. Together with our network-wide branch refurbishment programme, this further enhances our customer experience and supports our commitment to our high street presence.”