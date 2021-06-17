Manager of Blackpool's Vintro Lounge celebrates successful opening week

Vintro Lounge, the newest venue from Bristol-based company Loungers, opened in St John's Square in the unit previously occupied by Pizza Express last Wednesday (June 9).

The eatery has created 40 new jobs for locals, and it is hoped at least 15 more will be available in the coming months.

Martyn Reid, general manager at the venue, said its first week in the resort town centre had been a success, and he looked forward to integrating even further into the local community.

Vintro Lounge's manager Marytn Reid has praised the community for its support during its opening week. Picture: Dan Martino/JPI Media

Originally from Stoke, Martyn has lived in the resort for seven years, and spearheaded Chorley's Calico Lounge before taking the reins in Blackpool

He said: "It's been really busy since we opened, which is great. We had a few teething problems which you can probably expect, given that we had over 40 members of staff to train.

"The customers have been great, and we've had fantastic feedback so far. People have been enjoying the food, the tapas has been really popular.

"We're dog friendly as well, so we've had a lot of people bringing their dogs in while they're having a coffee. There aren't many places that allow dogs in, especially in town centres."

Vintro Lounge. Picture: Dan Martino/JPI Media

Martyn added that the ethos of the Loungers company is to become part of the community, which begins with raising money for important local causes.

He continued: "We're raising money for Brian House and Trinity Hospice, so we donate 20p for every coffee we sell and 50p for every burger.

"I wanted to support a charity that matters to a lot of people in the local area, and we always want to do what we can for them.

"Hopefully when Covid restrictions ease we'll be able to put on more community events like coffee mornings, and get people together.