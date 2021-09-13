Makeover at St Annes amusement arcade

The proposals to improve the Surfside Entertainment Centre, based at The Island on the South Promenade, include six new illuminated fascia signs.

The amusement arcade is operated by Wigan-based Crown Leisure Ltd, which also oversees arcades in Blackpool and at Haven’s holiday parks including Marton Mere in Blackpool and Cala Gran in Fleetwood.

As part of the application submitted to Fylde Council, a representative from the company said adding the illuminated signs will ‘improve the external appearance’ of the amusement arcade.

Surfside Amusement Arcade in St Annes

Previously the site did not have any signage in place advertising that it is an amusement arcade.

The six signs, designed and installed by Granthams Signs and Graphics based in St Annes, have been spread around the South Promenade building and will all feature LEDs.

The plans were met with approval from officials working for the town’s council.

A spokesman for St Anne’s Town Council Planning Committee said: “Development enhancing the contribution of this site to the town’s tourism, culture and leisure offer will be encouraged.

“Any development must be of the highest design quality and must enhance and make a positive contribution to this seafront location.”