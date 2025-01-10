Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A specialist law firm which provides bespoke legal services for high net worth individuals - including celebrities and sports starts - has tripled in size in the last three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary E Lowe in Lytham, trading under Lancashire’s Vincents Solicitors, opened in late 2021 with a team of four. Today Mary has a team of 12 based at the office in Park Street.

The renowned divorce lawyer, who joined forces with Vincents to launch the branch and provide her clients with a broader range of legal support, has expanded the practice from divorce and family law to also include property and private client services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together the team provides the full package for our high net worth clients, with a highly personal, discrete and respectful service,” said Mary.

“Clients who come to me for their divorce will have multiple properties and complex financial interests, and will require a bespoke package of support which we can provide in-house here in Lytham.”

Handpicked by Mary Lowe herself, the expanded MEL team includes her long standing personal assistant Alexandra Tavoni, trainee solicitor Chloe Santoni and recent arrivals Kate Jackson-Mills on reception and private client secretary Evie Selbie.

Vincents’ former Private Client director Chris Mathews and the hugely experienced Sean Aldridge lead the MEL private client team, while property transfers are handled by experienced conveyancers Callum Dudley and Rhian Cummings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additional receptionist Josephine Box and trainees Beth Laws and Deanna Coker, complete the team.

Mary herself not only manages the practice and has a significant caseload of divorce and family clients, she also works hard within the community as charity fundraiser and trustee.

The growth is down to the combination of additional services together with Mary’s formidable reputation, and incredible work ethic attracting clients from all around the country according to Vincents’ managing director Phillip Gilmore.

He said: “Mary is a nationally renowned lawyer in this field and attracts clients from across the business, sport and celebrity world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her reputation as an advocate for her clients makes her a formidable force who brings in work through simple word-of-mouth recommendation.

“We are extremely pleased to support the growth of this boutique practice alongside our full service Vincents Lytham branch next door.

"The addition of private client and property services within Mary E Lowe ensures she can provide her clients with a bespoke holistic solution for their divorce requirements.”

A highly experienced legal practitioner, Mary has worked in family law for over 30 years.

Prior to launching Mary E Lowe she was a consultant for London-based freelance law firm Scott Moncrieff.

She is a member of Resolution, First for Family Law and Solicitors for the Elderly.