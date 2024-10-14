Restaurant chain Loungers will open its new branch in Lytham next week.

The Trevino Lounge will open at the former Forsyths in Clifton Street next Wednesday (October 23).

The ‘Lounge’ - the 237th to open in the UK - will be open all day, every day for breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and and drinks. It will also offer a full kids’ menu as well as gluten-free and vegan menus.

The Trevino Lounge will open at the former Forsyths in Clifton Street, Lytham next Wednesday (October 23).

The West Country-based café/bar group has created around 40 jobs for local people and says the new restaurant will have the “community and neighbourhood at its heart”.

It said Trevino Lounge will welcome locals looking for a space for regular catch ups, meetings and events – everything from business networking, book or knitting clubs to parent and baby meets and life drawing classes.

The Loungers build and design team has transformed the former Forsyth’s store in Clifton Street, Lytham in their unmistakable and uniquely eclectic style | Loungers

Gemma Irwin, head of community for The Lounges, told the Gazette: “We’re so looking forward to opening the doors of Trevino Lounge. We hope our family friendly environment and top-notch food and drink offering will prove popular with local residents.

“We’re passionate about integrating genuinely into the communities we serve so we’re looking forward to meeting everyone and to playing our part at the heart of Lytham St Anne’s food and drink scene.

“Anyone looking for a space to host events or groups should pop in once we are open, we’d love to hear from them and see what we can do to help.”

Who are Loungers and what are they like?

Known for its eclectic decor and popular brunch menus, Loungers has more than 230 branches across England and Wales - including Vintro in Church Street, Blackpool.

Every Lounge offers all-day dining, with the same menu served from 9am and 10pm every day. You can check out their menu here.

Take a peek inside a Loungers bar in the YouTube video below...

The chain describes itself as “a neighbourhood café-bar combining elements of a restaurant, British pub and coffee shop culture”. With that in mind, The Loungers build and design team has transformed the former Forsyth’s store in Clifton Street in their unmistakable and unique style.

Described as “a real home from home”, the restaurant group said its new Lytham Lounge will cater “for all tastes throughout the day with a varied and innovative all-day menu”.

It says particular attention will be paid to families with a selection of games, books, colouring pencils, and pads on offer. A full menu, high chairs and baby-changing facilities are also available for ‘Little Loungers’.