Look around Haven holiday parks Cala Gran and Marton Mere

The Fylde coast is home to two Haven holiday parks - Marton Mere in Mythop Road, Blackpool, and Cala Gran in Fleetwood Road, Fleetwood.

The pandemic hit the holiday industry hard, with Haven sites forced to close and employees put on furlough.

But today (May 17) they were able to fully reopen to visitors, with indoor dining and entertainment lounges throwing open their doors to create "memories that last a lifetime."

We took a look around the two parks to see what families can expect on their Fylde coast holidays.

1. Parents can rely on Haven's mascots to keep their children entertained throughout their stay at parks around the country. Pictured are Polly and Rory the Tiger. Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media Buy photo

2. Chantel Frank visits Haven Cala Gran Holiday Park with 5-year-old George, and meets mascots Polly, Rory and Ned. Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media Buy photo

3. The arcade at Cala Gran. Everything is cleaned by staff throughout the day during the pandemic, and masks are required in indoor areas. Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media Buy photo

4. The Bug Hotel in the woodland area of Marton Mere Holiday Park. Photo: Daniel Martino - JPI Media Buy photo