London hair colourist comes to Lytham st Anne’s

Renowned London colour specialist joins Hairclub Lytham

Lytham’s thriving hair scene is about to get even more exciting, as highly experienced colour specialist Adam Russell brings over 20 years of expertise from some of London’s most prestigious salons to Hairclub Lytham.

Having honed his craft at the renowned Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa and currently working three days a week at Josh Wood Colour in Holland Park, Adam has built a reputation for precision colouring, bespoke transformations, and expert haircare advice.

Over the years, he has had the privilege of working with A-list celebrities and royals from around the world, perfecting his skills at the very top of the industry.

Now, Adam is excited to bring his expertise to Lytham, working two days a week at Hairclub. This new venture allows him to offer clients in the area the same level of luxury colour services that I provide in London, tailored to each individual’s needs and style.

“I’m passionate about creating beautiful, personalised colour that enhances my clients’ natural beauty and confidence,” said Adam. “Bringing my skills to Hairclub Lytham is an amazing opportunity to share my expertise with a new community, and I can’t wait to welcome both new and existing clients into my chair.”

Appointments are now available at Hairclub Lytham. For bookings or consultations, contact the salon directly or reach out via social media.