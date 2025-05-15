Locksmith to business empire: A Blackpool franchisee's million-pound success story

When Dave Haitch first considered joining LockFit, two things stood out to him: the affordability of the franchise and, surprisingly, the brand’s colours.

As a Blackpool resident, the orange branding resonated with him. But what started as a visually appealing and cost-effective business decision quickly transformed into a career-defining move that would see him build a thriving locksmith business in Blackpool and Preston.

Dave’s journey with LockFit is one of dedication, continuous learning, and setting ambitious yet achievable goals.

“LockFit as a brand is massively strong now,” he explains. “For newer franchisees, the opportunity for success is greater, as long as they remember that they have to continuously work to improve their skills, tooling, and stock, all while actively promoting their business.”

Expanding his mobile locksmith service business, Dave went on to open the first LockFit shop.

For Dave, the key to success in locksmithing isn’t just about having the right tools or being part of a reputable franchise, it’s about investing in yourself. Whether it’s staying up to date with industry advancements, refining customer service skills, or expanding his service offerings, Dave believes that self-improvement is the best investment a locksmith can make.

His commitment to growth and development paid off in a big way. While hitting a £1 million turnover wasn’t his original goal, it soon became a tangible reality.

“Reaching the million-pound turnover was never an aim initially,” he admits. “But after a couple of years, I started to see that it was possible to get there within my first five years. Setting realistic targets keeps me focused, eye on the prize, so to speak.”

Dave’s story is an inspiration to anyone considering joining LockFit. It’s a testament to the power of being part of a strong, nationally recognised brand while also taking ownership of personal and professional growth. For those wondering if they can build a successful business through locksmithing, Dave’s journey proves that with the right franchise, the right mindset, and a commitment to continuous improvement, the opportunities are limitless.

David Haitch, Stood by His LockFit Van

