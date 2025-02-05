Local Travel Agency’s Online Brand Wins Prestigious Award for 10th Year Running

Blackpool's Travel Village celebrates 10 years Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award status for RiverCruising.co.uk brand. The team’s dedication to personalised service, expert advice and exclusive deals has earned consistent five-star reviews, reinforcing its reputation as the go-to expert for a river cruise holiday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool’s longest serving travel agency is celebrating a major milestone after its specialist river cruise brand, RiverCruising.co.uk, received the Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award for an incredible tenth consecutive year! The team at the Travel Village, on Highfield Road, and their network of homebased agents have worked tirelessly to deliver personalised service, expert river cruise holiday advice, and exclusive deals.

Since the Feefo Trusted Service Awards launched in 2014, RiverCruising.co.uk has consistently been recognised for excellence. The Platinum Award is reserved for businesses that achieve three consecutive years of Gold status, a feat that underscores the brand’s unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. The genuine customer feedback, received on Feefo, has highlighted the team’s continued dedication to providing exceptional service and expert travel advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2024 alone, RiverCruising.co.uk surpassed the benchmark of 50 4- to 5-star reviews, receiving over 80 five-star reviews - a clear indication of its outstanding reputation in the river cruise industry.

Phil Nuttall, CEO of the Travel Village Group, and the team from the Travel Village, Highfield Road

Lewis Johnston, Head of RiverCruising.co.uk and Group e-Commerce Manager at the Travel Village Group, expressed his pride in the achievement:

“Winning the Feefo Platinum Award for ten consecutive years is a true testament to our dedication to customer service. As a fourth-generation family business, this recognition means everything to us. It’s a reflection not only of our hardworking team but also of the trust and loyalty of our customers. Their feedback shapes how we operate, and this award reaffirms our commitment to delivering the best river cruise experiences.”

With a decade of excellence now under its belt, the team at Travel Village and RiverCruising.co.uk show no signs of slowing down. The team is already looking ahead to another year of delivering five-star service in 2025!