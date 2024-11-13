Local care home appoints new General Manager

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Barchester Healthcare is pleased to announce the appointment of Yvonne Hand as the new General Manager of Glenroyd Care Home.

Previously serving as the Deputy Manager, Yvonne brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for elderly care to her new role, where she will now oversee the running of the 74 bed home and lead a dedicated team of 88 staff members.

With a strong background as a ward sister at Southport Hospital, Yvonne has extensive experience in caring for the frail elderly, managing acute units, and specialising in diabetes care. Her commitment to building meaningful relationships with residents and their families aligns perfectly with Glenroyd mission to provide highest quality, person-centred care.

Glenroyd is one of over 200 care homes owned by Barchester Healthcare that offers high quality care to its local communities. The home regularly holds events and activities for its residents and surrounding neighbours.

General Manager Yvonne Hand and heads of departments.

The new General Manager, Yvonne Hand said: “I am delighted and honoured to be the General Manager at Glenroyd Care Home. I look forward to managing this home and continuing to provide high quality care to our residents.”

Lorraine Disley, the Regional Operations Director for Glenroyd care home, said: “I am pleased to work alongside such a dedicated General Manager. We are committed to providing exceptional care, and I am confident that Yvonne will continue to be a great asset to our residents.”

Barchester Healthcare remains committed to nurturing talent from within, investing in its people to ensure the highest standards of care across its facilities.