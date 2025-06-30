Local Businesses Collaborate on National Podcast
Now Boarding promises to offer listeners a refreshing take on travel, blending inspiring stories, industry insights and entertaining anecdotes from a range of guests. While the podcast will explore destinations near and far, this episode brings things a little closer to home - highlighting the strong community spirit and entrepreneurial flair found right here in Blackpool.
RKMS, a trusted name in training and consultancy since 1994, is a family-run organisation dedicated to helping businesses improve through cost-effective training and compliance solutions. You might be wondering what a compliance consultant is doing on a travel podcast - but this episode is less about regulations and more about revelations.
Phil and John have been close friends for many years, and in that time, they’ve shared a fair few unforgettable travel experiences. Their journeys together are full of laughter, mishaps and memories. In this special episode, they reminisce about their travels, discuss the value of stepping out of your comfort zone, and of course, enjoy a few laughs along the way.
Phil Nuttall said: “This podcast isn’t just about travel - it’s about the people we meet, the experiences we share, and the stories that stay with us. Having John on the show is a real treat. We’ve had some incredible trips together and I know our listeners will love hearing about them.”
With plenty of personality, a sprinkle of humour, and more than a few tales that might raise eyebrows, this episode is set to be a real highlight of the series.
So, whether you’re a travel enthusiast, a proud supporter of local business, or simply love a good story - make sure to tune in. One thing’s for certain: this is an episode you won’t want to miss.
The first episodes of Now Boarding will be available from the 27th June on all major podcast platforms.