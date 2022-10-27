The Poulton Elk in Hardhorn Road, Poulton-le-Fylde and The Jolly Tars in Victoria Road West, Cleveleys are listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2023, the UK’s best-selling beer and pub guide (published 27 October).

The annual guide is published by the Campaign for Real Ale, whose members conduct investigations on pubs in their area before they can be considered for inclusion.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pubs following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer. They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A Campaign for Real Ale spokesman said: “The pubs deserve their place in the Good Beer Guide 2023.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The Jolly Tars manager, Julie Greaves, said: “I am delighted that the pub has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.