A lively pub and karaoke bar in one of Blackpool’s busiest party streets is on the market for a bargain £25,000.

Buckinghams Bar - just a few doors down from Slug & Lettuce and Walkabout in Queen Street - is now on the market due to its owners’ retirement.

Kays Peake Properties

Run by the same owner since 2008, the bar has become a popular spot for karaoke in the resort, with cash up for grabs for the best performer.

The double fronted free house is licensed from 11am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 11am to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The licence also has a requirement for food to be provided.

It comes with the remainder of a seven-year lease signed in 2021, with rent currently £200 a week (£10,400 per year). However, this is due to be increased next year to £300 a week (£15,600 per annum).

Agent for the sale, Kays Peake Properties, said the bar benefits from all year round trade with around 70% of its customers being local.

Buckingham's in Queen Street, Blackpool is up for sale for £25,000 due to the current owners' retirement | Kays Peake Properties Ltd

The owner is retiring and has reduced the asking price for a quick sale. They say the turnover levels are in the region of £89,000, with further figures available to genuine interested parties after viewing.

The ground floor features a fitted bar and table seating for approx 80 people, as well as ladies, gents and disabled toilets and a kitchen with stainless steel sink unit.

There is also a basement beer cellar and a decked smoking area at the back, with storage for bins.

For more information, visit the listing on Right Move here.