As the days get shorter and the leaves begin to fall, Lancashire comes to life with an array of events set to light up the night skies.
Whether you are looking for a romantic evening stroll under the glow of the Blackpool Illuminations or an evening of family fun and interaction at Light Up Lancaster, you will find something to light up your life in Lancashire.
1. Blackpool Illuminations
Blackpool Illuminations - 1st September – 1st January
One of the world’s most famous light installations, Blackpool Illuminations has been dazzling residents and visitors to the town for over 140 years. With six miles of traditional festoons, tableaux and interactive features along the Promenade, it’s commonly known as the greatest free light show on Earth! Switched on at a spectacular event on 1 Sept by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
Price: Free
2. Lightpool Festival
Lightpool Festival - 20th – 28th October - The award-winning Lightpool Festival returns with a nine-day event over the October half term holidays. This light art trail turns Blackpool into an artistic playground where outdoor spaces and iconic buildings become enchanted. Brace yourself for a visual extravaganza, with live performances offering an explosion of dance, music and colour! There’s so much to see, from Big Bird, a huge 3.5m high bird made from 10 London Taxis, to Aqualux, a stunning display made from 48 containers which measure 8 by 3 metres each and showcase the importance of water, and Polyrhythms, a percussive soundtrack that interacts with patterns of light chasing around a polygon to represent the polyrhythmic beats! Photo: UGC
3. Rivington Festival of Light
Rivington Festival of Light - 26th – 28th October Take a break from the coast and head inland to enjoy Rivington Festival of Light. This art trail brings the historic Rivington Terraced Gardens to life through light and music, with a laser and light show dancing across the Italian Lake and garden area, lanterns throughout the site and entertainment from local samba drum bands. Price: free
4. Astley Illuminated
Astley Illuminated - 10th November - Set within the beautiful surroundings of Astley Park, Astley Hall is a Grade I listed historic house from Tudor and early Stuart England. Each year, for one evening only, this fantastic building is transformed with brilliant LED spotlights and over 200 candles, inside and out, head down to experience this spectacular event whilst enjoying evening entertainment and a glass of mulled wine. The event will feature an intergalactic light show, performances and more. Taking place in two one hour blocks, the show is perfect for an evening out in the historic market town of Chorley. Prices: Free
5. West End Winter Lantern Festival
West End Winter Lantern Festival - 2nd December - Morecambe, Lancashire
The annual lantern parade through the West End of Morecambe has been celebrated for a number of years, and 2023 will be bigger and better than ever. Everyone is invited to join the procession, which will feature musicians and the community lanterns, made at workshops in the weeks leading up to the event. The beautiful giant sea spirit puppet will lead the procession from More Music's headquarters, which is the perfect way to kick off the festival spirit. Price: Free
6. Blackburn Festival of Light
Blackburn Festival of Light - Date TBC (Expected December 2023) - A whole day of fun awaits at Blackburn Festival of Light! This community event puts people at the heart of the artwork, with lantern making workshops and more throughout the day, followed by a window trail, performances and more throughout the town centre, Blackburn Festival of Light is the perfect December day out for the whole family. Prices: Free