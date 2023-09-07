5 . West End Winter Lantern Festival

West End Winter Lantern Festival - 2nd December - Morecambe, Lancashire The annual lantern parade through the West End of Morecambe has been celebrated for a number of years, and 2023 will be bigger and better than ever. Everyone is invited to join the procession, which will feature musicians and the community lanterns, made at workshops in the weeks leading up to the event. The beautiful giant sea spirit puppet will lead the procession from More Music’s headquarters, which is the perfect way to kick off the festival spirit. Price: Free Photo: Google